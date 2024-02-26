Unlocking Q4 Potential of Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.02 billion, increasing 2.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hilton Grand Vacations metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Resort and club management' of $162.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' will reach $91.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental and ancillary services' stands at $170.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees' will likely reach $160.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Financing' reaching $75.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net' will reach $363.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have experienced a change of +9.1% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HGV is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

