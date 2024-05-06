Unlocking Q4 Potential of Gen Digital (GEN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Gen Digital (GEN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $964.81 million, increasing 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Gen Digital metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Partner revenues' reaching $103.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Direct customer revenues' of $843.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Direct average revenue per user (ARPU)' will reach $7.24. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.24 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Direct customer count' at 38.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 38.2 million.



Gen Digital shares have witnessed a change of -9.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GEN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

