Unlocking Q4 Potential of Expedia (EXPE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia (EXPE) to post quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 32.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.88 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Expedia metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- B2C' will reach $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' of $2.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- B2B' will likely reach $784.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago)' should come in at $2.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Trivago' at $79.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Non-U.S. (International)' to reach $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- U.S. (Domestic)' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Gross bookings - Agency' to come in at $9.64 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.47 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross bookings - Merchant' should arrive at $12.24 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.04 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross bookings - Total' stands at $21.87 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.51 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Stayed room nights' will reach 79. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 75 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Stayed Room Night Growth' reaching 9.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19%.



Shares of Expedia have experienced a change of +3.2% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

