Unlocking Q4 Potential of Etsy (ETSY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Etsy (ETSY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, indicating an increase of 1.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $827.4 million, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Etsy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should arrive at $220.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Marketplace' stands at $606.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total GMS' will reach $3,970.10 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4033.78 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Active buyers' to reach 97,408. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95,076 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Percent non-U.S. GMS' to come in at 45.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Active sellers' should come in at 8,815. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,470.



View all Key Company Metrics for Etsy here>>>



Shares of Etsy have experienced a change of +11.5% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ETSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

