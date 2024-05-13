Unlocking Q4 Potential of DXC Technology (DXC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from DXC Technology Company. (DXC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, indicating a decline of 18.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.37 billion, representing a decrease of 6.1% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific DXC Technology metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS)' stands at $1.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Global Business Service (GBS)' of $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Global Business Service (GBS)' should arrive at $204.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $240 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS)' will reach $100.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $143 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, DXC Technology shares have recorded returns of -4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DXC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

