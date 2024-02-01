Unlocking Q4 Potential of Cummins (CMI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Cummins (CMI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.41 per share, indicating a decline of 2.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.08 billion, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cummins metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Engine' should come in at $2.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Accelera' will reach $106.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Power System' to reach $1.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Components' should arrive at $3.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Engine- Medium-duty Truck and Bus' will likely reach $901.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Engine- Off-highway' stands at $455.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Engine- Heavy-duty Truck' to come in at $967.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Engine- Light-duty Automotive' will reach $329.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Distribution' reaching $2.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Components- Emission Solutions' will reach $893.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Components- Filtration (Atmus Filtration)' at $400.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Distribution segment sales by product- Service' of $493.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.4% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cummins here>>>



Shares of Cummins have experienced a change of +0.7% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.