Unlocking Q4 Potential of Community Bank (CBU): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Community Bank System (CBU) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $177.16 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Community Bank metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 64.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 58.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average balance-Total interest-earning assets' of $14.09 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.87 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $67.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $63.71 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Deposit service fees and other banking services' will reach $17.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.23 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Employee benefit services' at $29.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.02 million.

Analysts expect 'Wealth management and insurance services' to come in at $20.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.68 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Community Bank have returned -7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, CBU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

