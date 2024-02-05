Unlocking Q4 Potential of Carlyle (CG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Carlyle Group (CG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 25.7%. Revenues are expected to be $848.57 million, down 19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Carlyle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other' should arrive at $21.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues' will reach $578.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenues- Interest income' at $14.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss)' to come in at $32.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' should come in at $165.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $163.10 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' stands at $73.96 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.29 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - EOP' reaching $296.19 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $266.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' will reach $43.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.55 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' will likely reach $144.13 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121.23 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' to reach $108.55 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107.80 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP' will reach $379.91 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $372.69 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' of $170.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $146.30 billion.



Shares of Carlyle have demonstrated returns of +4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

