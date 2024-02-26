Unlocking Q4 Potential of CareDx (CDNA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareDx (CDNA) will report quarterly loss of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 242.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $65.1 million, exhibiting a decline of 21% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CareDx metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Patient and digital solutions' will reach $10.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Testing services' should come in at $44.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -32.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product' to reach $9.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of CareDx have demonstrated returns of -8.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CDNA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

