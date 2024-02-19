Unlocking Q4 Potential of Camping World (CWH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Camping World (CWH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.54 per share, reflecting a decline of 170% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.16 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Camping World metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other' should come in at $208.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net' will reach $95.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles' at $383.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles' to reach $376.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail' will likely reach $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans' to come in at $48.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Unit sales - New vehicle' stands at 8,865. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,389.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit sales - Used vehicle' will reach 11,417. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10,334 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average selling price - New vehicles' will reach $42,929.26. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46,372.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average selling price - Used vehicles' reaching $34,589.22. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37,993 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and Insurance, Net' of $94.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109.54 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, Service and Other' should arrive at $77.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $73.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Camping World here>>>



Over the past month, Camping World shares have recorded returns of +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CWH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Camping World (CWH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

