Unlocking Q4 Potential of Caleres Inc. (CAL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caleres Inc. (CAL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 32.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $694.29 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Caleres Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Famous Footwear' will reach $388.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Brand Portfolio' will likely reach $320.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit / (loss)- Brand Portfolio' at $130.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.47 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit / (loss)- Famous Footwear' of $163.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $170.56 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Caleres Inc. have returned +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. Currently, CAL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

