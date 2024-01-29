Unlocking Q4 Potential of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $134.08 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Brandywine Realty Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Rents' to come in at $123.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing' will likely reach $5.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $53.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $45.11 million.



Over the past month, shares of Brandywine Realty Trust have returned -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, BDN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

