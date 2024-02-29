Unlocking Q4 Potential of Box (BOX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Box (BOX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $262.92 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Box metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Billings' to reach $371.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $357.10 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Billings growth rate' stands at 4.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Remaining performance obligations (RPO) (period end)' reaching $1.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.25 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Box here>>>



Over the past month, Box shares have recorded returns of -2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BOX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

