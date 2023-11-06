Unlocking Q4 Potential of Becton Dickinson (BDX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Becton Dickinson (BDX) to post quarterly earnings of $3.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. Revenues are expected to be $5.02 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Becton Dickinson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues-BD Medical [$M]' reaching $2.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues-BD Interventional' at $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues-BD Life Sciences [$M]' will reach $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues-BD Life Sciences- Biosciences [$M]' will reach $382.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues-BD Medical-Medication Management Solutions-International [$M]' will likely reach $184.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues-BD Life Sciences-Biosciences-International [$M]' should arrive at $238.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues-BD Interventional -Peripheral Intervention -United States' to come in at $260.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues-BD Interventional -Urology and Critical Care -United States' should come in at $271.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues-BD Interventional -United States' of $804.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues-BDInterventional - Surgery - International' stands at $82.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues-BD Interventional -Peripheral Intervention - International' to reach $210.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues-BD Interventional - Urology and Critical Care - International' will reach $77.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Becton Dickinson shares have recorded returns of -1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BDX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

