Unlocking Q4 Potential of Aramark (ARMK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Aramark (ARMK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, reflecting an increase of 33.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.77 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 23.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Aramark metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Food and Support Services- United States' will reach $3.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Uniform' will reach $705.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Food and Support Services- International' stands at $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- United States' of $223.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $178.77 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- International' at $46.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.97 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Uniform' should come in at $71.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income- North America' to reach $241.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $192.39 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income- International' reaching $49.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.33 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Uniform' should arrive at $77.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $71.88 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Aramark here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Aramark have returned +8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Currently, ARMK carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aramark (ARMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.