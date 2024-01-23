Unlocking Q4 Potential of American Express (AXP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Express (AXP) will report quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 28%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $16.03 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain American Express metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Card billed business (Network volumes)' stands at $441.80 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $413.3 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Worldwide cardmember loans - Average loans' will reach $121.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $103.9 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total cards-in-force' should come in at 140.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 133.3 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' of 10.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Basic cards-in-force' will reach 119.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 111.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $3.57 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.76 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-interest Revenues' will reach $12.46 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.42 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Discount revenue' to reach $8.79 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.18 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net card fees' at $1.91 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.63 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Service fees and other revenue' to come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.18 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Processed revenue' should arrive at $444.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $429 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Interest Income' reaching $5.45 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.97 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



American Express shares have witnessed a change of -0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move.

