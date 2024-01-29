Unlocking Q4 Potential of Amazon (AMZN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Amazon (AMZN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, reflecting an increase of 285.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $166.26 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amazon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- AWS' to reach $24.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Physical stores' reaching $5.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Online stores' will reach $68.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Subscription services' will likely reach $10.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $103.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Advertising services' should come in at $14.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue - International' of $38.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Third-party seller services' should arrive at $41.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Subscription services Y/Y Change' stands at 13.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Third-party seller services Y/Y Change' to come in at 14.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Headcount - Total' will reach 1,514,658. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,541,000.

The average prediction of analysts places 'WW shipping costs' at $26.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.71 billion in the same quarter last year.



Amazon shares have witnessed a change of +4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMZN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

