Unlocking Q4 Potential of Nvidia (NVDA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia (NVDA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 61.5%. Revenues are expected to be $37.72 billion, up 70.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nvidia metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Gaming' of $3.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Professional Visualization' to reach $512.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Data Center' reaching $33.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +82.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- OEM and Other' should come in at $97.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Automotive' will reach $472.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +68.1% from the year-ago quarter.



