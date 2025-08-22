Unlocking Q4 Potential of Nutanix (NTNX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix (NTNX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $642.76 million, exhibiting an increase of 17.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 5.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nutanix metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Support, entitlements and other services' to reach $310.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product' reaching $331.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue' should come in at $27.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' should arrive at $612.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, the Middle East and Africa' will reach $153.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will likely reach $360.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Other Americas' will reach $17.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +51.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' of $108.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will reach $2.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.91 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Billings' stands at $737.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $672.86 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total end customers' to come in at 29,194 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26,530 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Disaggregation of billings - Subscription billings' at $695.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $636.04 million.

Over the past month, Nutanix shares have recorded returns of -8.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTNX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

