Unlocking Q4 Potential of Molson Coors (TAP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) to post quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10%. Revenues are expected to be $2.73 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Molson Coors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- EMEA&APAC' to come in at $599.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Americas' will reach $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Brand Volume - Consolidated' will likely reach 17.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.87 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Brand Volumes - Americas' will reach 13.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC' should arrive at 4.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.66 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income (loss) before income taxes- EMEA&APAC' at $24.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income (loss) before income taxes- Americas' reaching $301.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $361.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Molson Coors have experienced a change of +5.5% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TAP is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

