Unlocking Q4 Potential of Meta Platforms (META): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Platforms (META) to post quarterly earnings of $8.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $58.4 billion, up 20.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Meta Platforms metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Reality Labs' should come in at $917.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA)' will likely reach $57.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Advertising' will reach $56.85 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other' at $724.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Advertising Revenue- US & Canada' will reach $25.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Advertising Revenue- Europe' to come in at $14.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +25.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographical Revenue by User- Rest of World' reaching $7.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographical Revenue by User- US & Canada' stands at $25.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World' to reach $6.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Family daily active people (DAP)' will reach $3.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.35 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Headcount' of 78,863 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 74,067 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP)' should arrive at $16.19 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.25 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Meta Platforms shares have witnessed a change of -3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), META is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.