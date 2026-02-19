Unlocking Q4 Potential of MercadoLibre (MELI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre (MELI) to post quarterly earnings of $11.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $8.52 billion, up 40.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MercadoLibre metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Fintech' to reach $3.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of +45.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Commerce' will reach $4.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Mexico' should come in at $2.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +58.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Argentina' will reach $1.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +28% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Brazil' at $4.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +42.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Commerce- Brazil' should arrive at $2.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +40% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Fintech- Brazil' stands at $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +47.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Other countries' reaching $387.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.9%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Fintech- Argentina' to come in at $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +36.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Commerce- Mexico' of $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +56.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross merchandise volume' will reach $19.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.55 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total payment volume' will likely reach $82.19 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $58.91 billion.

