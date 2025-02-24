Unlocking Q4 Potential of MasTec (MTZ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasTec (MTZ) will report quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 93.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.32 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 11% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MasTec metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Communications' will likely reach $917.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Oil & Gas' will reach $413.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -48.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' reaching $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Power Delivery' will reach $726.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Communications' to come in at $92.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Oil and Gas' to reach $67.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95.50 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' should come in at $7.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' at $81.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $51.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Power Delivery' should arrive at $58.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $52.80 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for MasTec here>>>



Over the past month, shares of MasTec have returned -20.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, MTZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.