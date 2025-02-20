Unlocking Q4 Potential of Masimo (MASI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Masimo (MASI) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $596.07 million, increasing 8.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Masimo metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Non-healthcare' should come in at $224.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Healthcare' stands at $369.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Non-healthcare' to reach $77.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65.80 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Healthcare' of $236.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $207.70 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Masimo here>>>



Shares of Masimo have experienced a change of +3.6% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MASI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

