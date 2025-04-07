Unlocking Q4 Potential of Lovesac (LOVE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lovesac (LOVE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $228.65 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lovesac metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Other' reaching $14.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Internet' stands at $79.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Showrooms' should arrive at $134.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Ending Showroom Count' to reach 259. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 230.



Shares of Lovesac have experienced a change of -15.6% in the past month compared to the -12.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOVE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

