Unlocking Q4 Potential of Legget & Platt (LEG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Legget & Platt (LEG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.03 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Legget & Platt metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products' will reach $327.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Trade sales- Specialized Products' at $299.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Trade sales- Bedding Products' to come in at $407.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products' will reach -5.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'EBIT- Specialized Products' will reach $17.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBIT- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products' will likely reach $14.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Legget & Platt here>>>



Shares of Legget & Platt have demonstrated returns of +3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LEG is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.