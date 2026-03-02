Unlocking Q4 Potential of Kroger (KR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Kroger (KR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $35.17 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kroger metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Total sales to retail customers without fuel' to come in at $31.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Supermarket fuel sales' will reach $3.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Other sales' of $380.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of supermarkets' reaching 2,702 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,731 .

Shares of Kroger have demonstrated returns of +8.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

