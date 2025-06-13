Unlocking Q4 Potential of Korn/Ferry (KFY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Korn/Ferry (KFY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $688.94 million, representing a decrease of 0.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Korn/Ferry metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee Revenue- Total Executive search' should come in at $206.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fee Revenue' will likely reach $688.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fee Revenue- Digital' reaching $91.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Fee Revenue- Consulting' to come in at $167.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8% year over year.



Over the past month, Korn/Ferry shares have recorded returns of +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), KFY will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Korn/Ferry International (KFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.