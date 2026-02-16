Unlocking Q4 Potential of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) will report quarterly earnings of $7.25 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.33 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jones Lang LaSalle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Leasing Advisory / Markets Advisory' to come in at $186.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170.80 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Markets' will reach $145.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $119.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Investment Management' stands at $29.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.60 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate Management Services' will likely reach $159.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $120.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Jones Lang LaSalle shares have recorded returns of -18.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JLL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.