Unlocking Q4 Potential of IQVIA (IQV): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.11 per share, indicating an increase of 9.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.92 billion, representing an increase of 1.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific IQVIA metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions' reaching $1.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Research & Development Solution' at $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions' will reach $178.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Backlog' should come in at $31.90 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.7 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Profit- Technology & Analytics Solution' stands at $443.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $404 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions' will reach $13.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Research & Development Solutions' should arrive at $516.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $524 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for IQVIA here>>>



IQVIA shares have witnessed a change of +2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IQV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.