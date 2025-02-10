Unlocking Q4 Potential of Hyatt Hotels (H): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hyatt Hotels (H) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.63 billion, declining 1.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hyatt Hotels metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels' at $256.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other revenues' will reach $19.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -69.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Distribution and destination management' will reach $206.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Management and franchise fees' to come in at $285.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels' should arrive at 9,782. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,305 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Worldwide Hyatt - Brand properties - Rooms' will reach 344,061. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 322,141.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels' of $144.97. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $138.63 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels' stands at $208.96. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $205.31.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels' will likely reach 69.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 67.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' reaching $221.23. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $209.86 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Properties - Total owned and leased hotels' to reach 29. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ADR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' should come in at $304.10. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $294.20.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hyatt Hotels here>>>



Shares of Hyatt Hotels have demonstrated returns of +8.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), H is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

