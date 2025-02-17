Unlocking Q4 Potential of Hudson Pacific (HPP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 28.6%. Revenues are expected to be $209.16 million, down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 33.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hudson Pacific metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Office - Rental' at $168.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Studio - Rental' should come in at $15.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Studio - Service and other revenues' will reach $20.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Studio - Total' of $35.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Office - Total' should arrive at $174.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Office - Service and other revenues' to reach $4.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Office Segment Profit' will likely reach $94.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $114.19 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $90.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $103.19 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hudson Pacific here>>>



Shares of Hudson Pacific have demonstrated returns of -11.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HPP is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

