Unlocking Q4 Potential of Hologic (HOLX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hologic (HOLX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $979.28 million, increasing 3.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hologic metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- GYN Surgical' will reach $156.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics' reaching $302.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening' will reach $6.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging' should arrive at $298.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Diagnostics' at $429.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Skeletal Health' to come in at $18.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -34% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal' should come in at $119.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Breast Health' to reach $374.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions' stands at $76.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Service and other revenue' will likely reach $188.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product Sales' will reach $790.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.



Shares of Hologic have demonstrated returns of +0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOLX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

