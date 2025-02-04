Unlocking Q4 Potential of Fortive (FTV): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fortive (FTV) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.63 billion, increasing 2.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fortive metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions' will reach $697.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' reaching $352.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Precision Technologies' to reach $578.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' should come in at $97.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions' should arrive at $244.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $233.40 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Precision Technologies' at $157.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $159.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Fortive have returned +4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, FTV carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

