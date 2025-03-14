Unlocking Q4 Potential of Five Below (FIVE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Five Below (FIVE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.38 per share, indicating a decline of 7.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.38 billion, representing an increase of 3.1% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Five Below metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable Sales' will reach -3.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total stores at end of period' will reach 1,771. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,544.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New Store Openings' of 22. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Five Below have experienced a change of -19.9% in the past month compared to the -9.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FIVE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

