Unlocking Q4 Potential of Fidelity National (FIS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, indicating an increase of 43.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.63 billion, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fidelity National metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Banking Solutions' should come in at $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' stands at $51.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Capital Market Solutions' reaching $807.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions' should arrive at $787.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $747 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions' will likely reach $434.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $402 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fidelity National here>>>



Shares of Fidelity National have experienced a change of +3.6% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FIS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.