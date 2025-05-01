Unlocking Q4 Potential of Electronic Arts (EA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Electronic Arts (EA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, indicating a decline of 19% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.56 billion, representing a decrease of 6.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 148% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Electronic Arts metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue by composition- Live services and other- Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' should come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue by composition- Full game- Full game downloads- Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' will reach $212.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue by composition- Full game- Packaged goods- Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' reaching $37.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Bookings' will reach $1.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.67 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Electronic Arts shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

