Unlocking Q4 Potential of D.R. Horton (DHI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that D.R. Horton (DHI) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.25 billion, declining 2.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain D.R. Horton metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding' of $9.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Financial Services' to reach $242.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Rental' will likely reach $592.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -57.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Homebuilding' stands at $9.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Homes Closed' will reach 24,301. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22,928 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales order - Homes sold' at 20,333. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,939.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales order backlog - Value' will reach $5.11 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.92 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales order - Value' should arrive at $7.71 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.25 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog - Northwest' should come in at 613. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 547.

Analysts expect 'Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog - North' to come in at 1,627. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,458.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales order backlog - Value - Northwest' reaching $325.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $278.10 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales order backlog - Value - North' will reach $715.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $617.70 million.



