Unlocking Q4 Potential of Dick's (DKS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.36 per share, indicating a decline of 7.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.08 billion, representing an increase of 56.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dick's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable Sales Growth - YoY change' will reach 1.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Store Count - Ending Stores - Total' to reach 892 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 856 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Store Count - Other Specialty Concepts - Total' will likely reach 166 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 109 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Square Footage - Ending - Total' at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store Count - DICK'S Sporting Goods - Total' reaching 726 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 723 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Dick's have returned -5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Currently, DKS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

