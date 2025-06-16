Unlocking Q4 Potential of Darden Restaurants (DRI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Darden Restaurants (DRI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.26 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Darden Restaurants metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Olive Garden' will reach $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Other Business' to come in at $733.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Fine Dining' will reach $356.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse' reaching $823.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change' will reach 5.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Company-owned restaurants - Total' stands at 2,183. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,031.

Analysts forecast 'Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden' to reach 933. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 920.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse' of 592. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 575 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company-owned restaurants - Bahama Breeze' should come in at 43. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-owned restaurants - Seasons 52' should arrive at 45. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 44 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company-owned restaurants - Eddie V's' at 31. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-owned restaurants - Yard House' will likely reach 90. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 88.



View all Key Company Metrics for Darden Restaurants here>>>



Over the past month, Darden Restaurants shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DRI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.