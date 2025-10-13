Unlocking Q4 Potential of Commercial Metals (CMC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Commercial Metals (CMC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, reflecting an increase of 46.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.07 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Commercial Metals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Emerging Businesses Group- Net sales from external customers' to come in at $195.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales from external customers- North America' will reach $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales from external customers- Europe' will reach $243.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales from external customers- Corporate and Other' should come in at $15.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Major product- North America- Other' will reach $101.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Raw materials' reaching $847.61 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $866.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Europe - Steel products metal margin per ton' to reach $310.42 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $284.00 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Downstream products' of $1206.93 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1311.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton' at $349.19 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $321.00 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Steel products metal margin per ton' should arrive at $527.61 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $522.00 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Europe - Steel products (External tons shipped)' stands at 350.77 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 319.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Europe - Steel products - Rebar' will likely reach 97.68 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 98.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Commercial Metals have returned -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, CMC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

