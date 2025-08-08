Unlocking Q4 Potential of Coherent (COHR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coherent (COHR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 52.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.51 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Coherent metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Materials' of $231.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Networking' at $930.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Lasers' will reach $358.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Market- Instrumentation' will reach $102.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Market- Communications' should come in at $927.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +36.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Market- Industrial' will reach $422.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Market- Electronics' will likely reach $64.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -38.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Coherent have returned +21.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Currently, COHR carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

