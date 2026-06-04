Unlocking Q4 Potential of Casey's (CASY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores (CASY) will report quarterly earnings of $3.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 28.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.34 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Casey's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Fuel' stands at $2.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $138.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' will reach $417.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise' should come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Stores (EOP)' should arrive at 2,949 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,904 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Fuel gallons sold' at 834.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 818.64 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of Stores (BOP)' to come in at 2,924 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,893 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise' will likely reach $384.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $355.99 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' reaching $242.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $226.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Other' of $35.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.79 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Fuel' will reach $344.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $307.84 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Casey's shares have recorded returns of -9.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CASY will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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