Unlocking Q4 Potential of Cadence (CADE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence (CADE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $523.7 million, exhibiting an increase of 16.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cadence metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Efficiency Ratio fully tax equivalent' to reach 56.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $48.77 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.92 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-Performing Loans' stands at $251.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $264.69 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Performing Assets' at $267.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $270.45 million.

Analysts expect 'Total noninterest income' to come in at $96.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $86.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $427.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $365.18 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' of $426.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $364.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Credit card, debit card and merchant fees' should come in at $13.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.66 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other noninterest income' will likely reach $28.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.28 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Deposit Service charges' will reach $19.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.69 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking' should arrive at $6.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.55 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cadence have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Cadence Bank (CADE)

