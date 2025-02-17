Unlocking Q4 Potential of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.8%. Revenues are expected to be $395.59 million, down 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Blue Owl Capital Corporation metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest income' at $287.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income' will reach $30.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest income' will reach $7.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Payment-in-kind interest income' reaching $45.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income' will reach $16.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Blue Owl Capital Corporation here>>>



Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation have demonstrated returns of +3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OBDC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.