Unlocking Q4 Potential of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share, indicating an increase of 13% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $308.67 million, representing an increase of 6.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ameris Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin (TE)' of 3.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency ratio' to come in at 50.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Book value per share (period end)' will reach $59.68 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.32 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Nonaccrual loans' should come in at $102.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $102.22 million.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balances - Total Earning Assets' to reach $25.37 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.37 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-performing assets' will likely reach $114.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $122.39 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (TE)' will reach $239.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $222.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $68.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $68.96 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $239.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $221.82 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp have demonstrated returns of +6.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABCB is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.