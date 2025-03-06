Unlocking Q4 Potential of Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $3.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 22.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $55.5 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 22.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Allbirds, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- International' will reach $10.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -37.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- United States' reaching $45.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Stores' should come in at 34. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.



Shares of Allbirds, Inc. have demonstrated returns of -11.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BIRD is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

