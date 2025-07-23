Unlocking Q3 Potential of Woodward (WWD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Woodward (WWD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $887.75 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Woodward metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment external net sales- Industrial' should come in at $299.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment external net sales- Aerospace' stands at $589.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket' will reach $65.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket' will likely reach $192.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM' will reach $198.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM' will reach $135.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +40.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment earnings- Aerospace' of $124.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $101.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial' at $39.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $59.72 million.

Over the past month, Woodward shares have recorded returns of +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WWD will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

