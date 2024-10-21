Unlocking Q3 Potential of Weyerhaeuser (WY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Weyerhaeuser (WY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 87.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.8 billion, declining 10.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 12.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Weyerhaeuser metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Real Estate & ENR' stands at $90.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales' will likely reach $233.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Wood Products' should arrive at $1.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Timberlands' will reach $470.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber- Third party net sales' should come in at $458.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Timberlands' will reach $124.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $143 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Wood Products' reaching $139.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $328 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Wood Products- OI- GAAP' of $98.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $277 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Timberlands- OI- GAAP' to reach $57.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $78 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Real Estate & ENR- OI- GAAP' to come in at $46.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate & ENR' will reach $72.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $94 million.



Over the past month, shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Currently, WY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

