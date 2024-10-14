Unlocking Q3 Potential of Webster Financial (WBS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Webster Financial (WBS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $676.37 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Webster Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 47.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 41.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $70.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $67.15 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming loans and leases' at $387.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $215.05 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $91.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Deposit service fees' to reach $40.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.01 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Wealth and investment services' stands at $8.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.25 million.

Analysts expect 'Loan and lease related fees' to come in at $19.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.97 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies' should come in at $6.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.62 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-interest income- Other income' of $16.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.50 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income' will reach $597.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $605.04 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $584.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $587.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Webster Financial shares have recorded returns of +7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WBS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

